Katrina Kaif’s advice to sister Isabelle on her Bollywood debut

Famed Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif is ready to set her foot in Indian film industry with upcoming movie ‘Time to Dance’.

While interacting with media at an event, Isabelle said that her sister Katrina Kaif has shared some useful advice before she makes her Bollywood debut.

Isabelle told that Katrina said, “Keep your head down and work hard,”

The younger sister of Katrina is starring with Sooraj Pancholi as the male lead in ‘Time to Dance’, a dance film directed by Stanley D’Costa.

On working with Sooraj Pancholi, the 32 years old actress said, “It was great. He is really a good dancer and hard working. We had great time shooting for the film with our director Stanley D’Costa. Everyone working in the film was very passionate about it.”

The film is set to release in early 2019 in which Sooraj Pancholi reportedly plays character of a street dancer and Isabelle Kaif plays the character of a ballroom Latin dancer.

‘Time to Dance’ is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Remo D’Souza.