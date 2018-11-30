Sikh pilgrims return home as Guru Nanak's birth anniversary concludes

LAHORE: Sikh pilgrims are returning to India on Friday after the 549th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji concluded.



The birth anniversary celebrations were attended by more than 3,000 Sikh Yatrees who had made their way via special trains on November 21 from India to Lahore.

The key event commemorating the founder of the Sikh religion took place on November 23 at Nankana Sahib after which the pilgrims headed to Hasan Abdal on November 24 and later to Lahore on 26th and Rohri on 28th.

The annual celebration that draws in Sikh pilgrims from world over at Hasan Abdal’s Gurdwara Punja Sahib, extends over a week filled with holy ceremonials and the offering of sweets and langar to people all around.

Earlier on November 29, Prime Minister Imran Khan headed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor that ties the Narowal area in Pakistan to Dera Baba Nanak on the other side of the border, to provide a visa-free access to Sikh pilgrims.