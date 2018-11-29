In pictures: Deepika, Ranveer look ethereal at second wedding reception

India’s favourite couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh just had their royal, grand wedding reception last night at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel and the two have been making headlines ever since.



DeepVeer looked ethereal and dreamy as they posed alongside each other at their second reception that was hosted for the bride and groom’s close friends and family.

While the bride donned an intricate, heavily embroidered Ivory and Gold Chikankari ensemble by designer Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, groom Ranveer looked debonair in a matching shervani by Rohit Bal. The actor had previously worn Bal at the Bengaluru reception as well, while Deepika chose to wear Sabyasachi outfits on all earlier occasions.

The Padmaavat stars were all-smiles as they greeted guests coming in to revel in celebrations of love that the two share.



Sharing the official image on his Instagram, Rohit Bal Couture, the designer wrote, “Ranveer Singh in ROHITBALCOUTURE . #congratulations to the Most Beautiful Couple # God Bless you both with eternal happiness and forever love.”



Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14 and 15 in a private wedding ceremony attended by only close family members in Lake Como, Italy.



They hosted a reception in Bengaluru earlier, on November 21, and are now set to host a third reception for all their friends from the film industry on December 1.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika’s close friend Priyanka Chopra will also begin her wedding celebrations with to-be-husband Nick Jonas on December 2.