Deepika, Ranveer share first pictures from second reception

Bollywood’s hot couple Deepika and Ranveer posted first pictures from their ongoing reception in Mumbai.



The couple looks absolutely perfect in matching traditional outfits. Ranveer is wearing a golden and cream coloured sherwani and Deepika is wearing same colored sari with heavy jewelry.

This is their second reception organized by Ranveer’s sister. The couple had hosted their first reception in Begaluru on November 28 which was organized by Deepika’s parents. They will host another reception on December 1 for their industry friends.

The ongoing reception is taking place at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai today.

Both the actors look happy and so in-love as they pose for the media. The guests have started to arrive at the venue.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14 and 15 in a private wedding ceremony attend by only close family members in Lake Como, Italy.



