Jahangir Tareen’s son shows interest in buying PSL’s sixth team

ISLAMABAD: Ali Khan Tareen of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is likely to buy the sixth franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), according to Geo News.

Son of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Ali has confirmed that he is interested in buying the franchise, which was previously known as Multan Sultans.

While talking to Geo News on Tuesday, he said, “I want to buy the team for the fourth edition of PSL and for this reason I have had two to three meetings with Pakistan Cricket Board officials in Lahore”.

He further said, “I have completed the initial work for a tender for PSL 4”.

The PCB had terminated, on November 10, the franchise agreement with Schon Properties for granting franchise rights of Multan Sultans after they failed to meet its financial obligations. Then, all rights of the team were reverted back to the PCB.