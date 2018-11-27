Man jailed for stealing sandals at UAE mosque

An Asian man was sentenced to one month imprisonment for stealing a pair of sandals from a mosque in Abu Dhabi.

The sentence was handed down by Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal, according to local media reports.

According to the reports, a man filed a complaint after his sandals were stolen outside the mosque located in Ghantoor area near the Abdu Dhabi National Oil Company.

The complainant claimed that his expensive sandals were worth Dh700.

The police launched an investigation and with the help of CCTV footage arrested the man whose identity was not revealed.

Gulf News reported that the suspect was first handed a three year jail followed by deportation but he filed an appeal against the verdict and his punishment was reduced to one month in jail.