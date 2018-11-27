Physical transformation key for me to enjoy acting: Christian Bale

From the skeletal sleep deprived person in The Machinist to the pot-bellied con artist in American Hustle, Hollywood whiz Christian Bale is that rare artist who is unstoppable to get under the skin of his characters. This "transformation" is the way to his acting and keeps the procedure charming and intriguing, Bale said in an interview to PTI.



"It's not necessarily what everybody does. I greatly admire people who are able to be themselves and be entertaining and be one thing all the time. There is an incredible talent to that. I don't have that. "I like to see how much I can take myself out of each and every character I play. I actually enjoy that I don't have a particular technique and it change all the time. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't," Bale, who is currently in India to promote Andy Serkis' Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle for Netflix, said.

"People have been saying to me that 'you are a method actor'. That requires training in the method and I have no idea what that means at all. I just make it up as I go along," he added. While superhero fans just can't see or imagine anyone else playing Batman, audiences have always held films such as The Machinist, American Psycho and The Fighter as examples of how great his cinema is.

Hollywood actor Christian Bale, who played Batman in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’, in an interview revealed that he is done with the role and is not planning a comeback in the series.

On being categorically asked as to whether he was planning to make a comeback in DC’s Extended Universe “No. No we are done. No. We, Christian and I three movies that’s plenty.”

This is Bale's second visit to India. His first visit was in 2011, to shoot a couple of scenes of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises in Jodhpur. This time, the Bale family made a trip to Delhi, Agra and Jaipur – including visiting the step-well that was shown in the Batman film – before coming to Mumbai for Netflix's reality debut of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle on Sunday.