OGRA moves summary to revise POL products prices for Dec

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded a summary to Petroleum Division to revise prices of petroleum products for the month of December.



"OGRA has forwarded a summary to the Ministry of Energy Petroleum Division two days ago to revise the POL products'' prices for the next month," official sources Monday told APP without sharing details.

The finance ministry will finalize the summary on November 30, after which revised prices will be notified, they added.

In international market price of petroleum products had declined, consumers in Pakistan are also expecting reduction accordingly.