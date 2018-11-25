close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

India beat Australia by six wickets to square T20 series

Sports

AFP
Sun, Nov, 18

Share

SYDNEY: Captain Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 61 to steer India to victory in the third and final Twenty20 against Australia in Sydney on Sunday, ensuring the series ended all square.

Set 165 to win off their 20 overs, India made 168-4 with two balls to spare.

The home team won a nail-biting and rain-affected first match in Brisbane by four runs, with the second in Melbourne abandoned due to persistent showers.

Advertisement

Latest News

More From Sports