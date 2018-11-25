India beat Australia by six wickets to square T20 series

SYDNEY: Captain Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 61 to steer India to victory in the third and final Twenty20 against Australia in Sydney on Sunday, ensuring the series ended all square.

Set 165 to win off their 20 overs, India made 168-4 with two balls to spare.

The home team won a nail-biting and rain-affected first match in Brisbane by four runs, with the second in Melbourne abandoned due to persistent showers.