Sushma thanks Pak invite for Kartarpur corridor event, but excuses from attending

NEW DELHI: Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj excused from attending the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur border crossing between India and Pakistan.

Swaraj made announcement hours after Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi invited her, sharing the news through her official twitter handle she wrote, "I thank HE Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Foreign Minister of Pakistan for inviting me to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor on the Pakistan side of the International boundary on 28 November 2018."

Qureshi invites Indian counterpart, Sidhu to Pakistan for Kartarpur ceremony

In a set of tweets, Swaraj thanked Qureshi and said “we welcome this proposal and we are sending two ministers”.

The ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri would represent the country at the Pakistan’s groundbreaking ceremony for a corridor to Kartapur Gurdwara, the first major contact between the two sides after months of strained ties.

"Since I am unable to travel to Kartarpur Sahib on the scheduled date, Government of India will be represented by my esteemed colleagues Mrs. Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Mr. H. S. Puri," she said.

Swaraj continued to add on that, “We hope that the Government of Pakistan will expedite construction of the corridor in order to ensure that our citizens can pay their respects at the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib using the corridor as soon as possible,”

FM Qureshi



Shah Mehmood Qureshi earlier extended an invitation to his Indian counterpart to attend the ceremony for opening of the border crossing between the two countries on November 28.

The foreign minister also invited Chief Minister of India's Punjab province Amarinder Singh and former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the ceremony.

Kartarpur Sahib

Kartarpur Sahib is located across Ravi river in Pakistan and is about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

The demand to build a corridor linking India’s border district of Gurdaspur with a historic gurudwara in Pakistan has been a long-pending demand of the Sikh community.

The corridor, once built, will give Indian pilgrims easy access to the shrine in Kartarpur.