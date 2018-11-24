close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

Live on Al Jazeera: Funny video of 'Pakistani dad' goes viral

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Nov, 18

Share

ISLAMABAD: A video of Pakistani dad is going viral on the internet in which he is seen dealing with what people working from home often  encounter- children.

Zafar Jaspal of Quaid-e-Azam University was live on Al Jazeera TV, broadcasting to the world on matters of Chinese projects in Pakistan when he had to face the dilemma.

AS Jaspal responded to questions posed by the TV anchor, he seemed to notice  presence of  his son  in the room  room.

Mr Jaspal, however, failed to control his facial expression  and hide  movement of his arm as he signaled the boy to keep the distance.

The situation became worse when the boy came close to Mr Zafar Jaspal and looked  into the camera .

In an effort to keep the boy at bay, Zafar Jaspal did what a Twittrati jokingly called Pakistan's answer to "BB dad", a reference to Robert E Kelly who whose room was invaded by his children while he was BBC on live last year. 


Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan