Live on Al Jazeera: Funny video of 'Pakistani dad' goes viral

ISLAMABAD: A video of Pakistani dad is going viral on the internet in which he is seen dealing with what people working from home often encounter- children.



Zafar Jaspal of Quaid-e-Azam University was live on Al Jazeera TV, broadcasting to the world on matters of Chinese projects in Pakistan when he had to face the dilemma.

AS Jaspal responded to questions posed by the TV anchor, he seemed to notice presence of his son in the room room.

Mr Jaspal, however, failed to control his facial expression and hide movement of his arm as he signaled the boy to keep the distance.

The situation became worse when the boy came close to Mr Zafar Jaspal and looked into the camera .

In an effort to keep the boy at bay, Zafar Jaspal did what a Twittrati jokingly called Pakistan's answer to "BB dad", a reference to Robert E Kelly who whose room was invaded by his children while he was BBC on live last year.



