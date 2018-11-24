PM Imran asks for tents and food to be provided to the homeless till shelter is built

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan issued directives on Friday for the installation of tents and food for the homeless till the shelter homes are contrasted.

The premier took to Twitter to announce that Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar was asked to mount tents for shelter of the homeless, with a provision of food as well for the time being before the shelter homes are launched while adding that spots in Karachi and Peshawar are also getting placed.

“I have asked CM Punjab to set up tents for people sleeping on footpaths and provide them food until the Panah Gahs (shelters) are built, as the weather is turning increasingly cold. Peshawar and Karachi spots also being located,” read his tweet.

Earlier this month, PM Khan had initiated his pioneer project for a shelter in Lahore, which, aside from basic necessities would also work on issues regarding the rebuilding of self-respect of the homeless.



