Khashoggi murder: Saudi FM says calls to remove Crown Prince 'a red line'

LONDON: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir has said any disparaging discussion about Prince Mohammed or his father, the Saudi monarch, would not be tolerated, insisting that non of them involved in Jamal Khashoggi's killing.

In a BBC television interview, The Minister said: "We have made that very clear. We have investigations ongoing and we will punish the individuals who are responsible for this," reiterating that the crown prince had not been involved in the murder.

"In Saudi Arabia our leadership is a red line. The custodian of the two holy mosques (King Salman) and the crown prince are a red line," Jubeir said.

"They represent every Saudi citizen and every Saudi citizen represents them. And we will not tolerate any discussion of anything that is disparaging towards our monarch or our crown prince."

Jamal Khashoggi, a US resident and Washington Post columnist, went missing after being lured into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Adel al Jubeir again urged Turkey to provide all the evidence about the killing and stop leaking information.

He also said any potential US sanctions against Saudi Arabia would be short-sighted.

