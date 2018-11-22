close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 22, 2018
Advertisement

Police find two explosive devices in London Flat

World

Web Desk
Thu, Nov, 18

Share

LONDON: A UK counter-terrorism police unit on Wednesday responded to a call and found two suspected bombs in an empty flat  at Craven Park, in north-west London.

According to details, the block of flats was evacuated and roads were closed after specialist officers assessed them as being suspected improvised explosive devices.

Further searches took place before the area was deemed safe and the cordon was lifted later.

While counter-terrorism detectives  launched an investigation to find out how and why the two devices came to be in this flat. The devices were  sent  for further forensic examination.


Advertisement

Latest News

More From World