Police find two explosive devices in London Flat

LONDON: A UK counter-terrorism police unit on Wednesday responded to a call and found two suspected bombs in an empty flat at Craven Park, in north-west London.

According to details, the block of flats was evacuated and roads were closed after specialist officers assessed them as being suspected improvised explosive devices.



Further searches took place before the area was deemed safe and the cordon was lifted later.



While counter-terrorism detectives launched an investigation to find out how and why the two devices came to be in this flat. The devices were sent for further forensic examination.



