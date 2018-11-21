close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
November 21, 2018
Daren Sammy to lead Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 4 as well

Sports

Web Desk
Wed, Nov, 18

Share

ISLAMABAD: West Indian player Daren Sammy will be leading the Peshawar Zalmi (Yellow Storm) in Pakistan Super League in the fourth edition.

This was announced by Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi on Twitter Wednesday.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Daren Sammy will be leading the Peshawar Zalmi (Yellow Storm) in PSL 4 as well."

Javed Afridi expressed hope Zalmi will go one step further this time and win the trophy.

All six teams have been finalised at the PSL Player Draft for the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) held here on Tuesday.


