close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 20, 2018
Advertisement

US comedian Jeremy McLellan has the perfect reply to Trump's diatribe against Pakistan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov, 18

Share

 Pakistani fans of  American comedian Jeremy McLellan  admire him not only for his art of making them laugh, but they  have long  appreciated him for standing out and speaking  against oppression  in Occupied Kashmir and  Palestine.   

When US President Donald Trump recently  attacked Pakistan in his  latest interview, McLellan  has the perfect response to the Republican leader's rant.

 "I’m sure America would love it if Pakistan invaded Mexico, occupied it for 18 years, flew predator drones over Texas, and fueled an insurgency that caused millions of refugees, destroyed the border towns, and killed 75,000 Americans. So why is Pakistan so ungrateful?," he said  on Twitter in a sarcastic response to Mr Trump.

Donald Trump's latest tirade against Pakistan elicited a tit-for-tat response from Islamabad as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter hours letter.

Trump claimed that Pakistan "doesn't do a damn thing" for Pakistan, while Mr Khan detailed the major contributions his country made post-911 and made it clear that in the future his country would do what is best for its people .


Advertisement

Latest News

More From Entertainment