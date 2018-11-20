US comedian Jeremy McLellan has the perfect reply to Trump's diatribe against Pakistan

Pakistani fans of American comedian Jeremy McLellan admire him not only for his art of making them laugh, but they have long appreciated him for standing out and speaking against oppression in Occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

When US President Donald Trump recently attacked Pakistan in his latest interview, McLellan has the perfect response to the Republican leader's rant.

"I’m sure America would love it if Pakistan invaded Mexico, occupied it for 18 years, flew predator drones over Texas, and fueled an insurgency that caused millions of refugees, destroyed the border towns, and killed 75,000 Americans. So why is Pakistan so ungrateful?," he said on Twitter in a sarcastic response to Mr Trump.



Donald Trump's latest tirade against Pakistan elicited a tit-for-tat response from Islamabad as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter hours letter.

Trump claimed that Pakistan "doesn't do a damn thing" for Pakistan, while Mr Khan detailed the major contributions his country made post-911 and made it clear that in the future his country would do what is best for its people .



