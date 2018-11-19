Donald Trump continues tirade against Pakistan

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that Washington paid Pakistan billions of dollars and they never told us Osama Bin Laden was living there.



Shortly after Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly responded to US President's tirade against Pakistan, Trump tweeted, "Of course we should have captured Osama Bin Laden long before we did. I pointed him out in my book just BEFORE the attack on the World Trade Center. President Clinton famously missed his shot. We paid Pakistan Billions of Dollars & they never told us he was living there. Fools!"

Also Read: PM Imran Khan hits back at Trump's tirade against Pakistan

Donald Trump on Sunday defended his administration’s decision to stop hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Pakistan, saying the country does not do "a damn thing" for the US and its government had helped al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden hide near its garrison city.

Referring to Laden and his former compound in Abbottabad, Trump in an interview to Fox News said, "You know, living – think of this – living in Pakistan, beautifully in Pakistan in what I guess they considered a nice mansion, I don't know, I’ve seen nicer."

Trump further says "We no longer pay Pakistan the $Billions because they would take our money and do nothing for us, Bin Laden being a prime example, Afghanistan being another."

"They (Pakistan) were just one of many countries that take from the United States without giving anything in return. That’s ENDING!"