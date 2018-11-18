close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
World

Web Desk
November 18, 2018
Brazilian pilot embraces Islam while flying plane

World

Web Desk
Sun, Nov, 18

A video of Brazilian pilot is going viral in which he is seen embracing  Islam aboard a passenger aircraft.

"“We are here with pilot Amalo from Brazil. He will say the text of the Shahada during our flight to Taluka,” a man sitting in the cockpit can be heard saying."

According to Russian TV, Captain Amaolo was flying the plane above Saudi Arabia when he converted to Islam.

In the Video, he is reciting the Shahada, repeating after   the  man who is not visible in the footage.

The report said the he recited the Islamic creed approximately 18000 feet in the air.

Thousands of people from Middle East alone has seen the video, according to the RT.

Name of the airline and the date on which  the the pilot was  filmed embracing Islam was not known.

