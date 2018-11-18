Brazilian pilot embraces Islam while flying plane

A video of Brazilian pilot is going viral in which he is seen embracing Islam aboard a passenger aircraft.



"“We are here with pilot Amalo from Brazil. He will say the text of the Shahada during our flight to Taluka,” a man sitting in the cockpit can be heard saying."



According to Russian TV, Captain Amaolo was flying the plane above Saudi Arabia when he converted to Islam.

In the Video, he is reciting the Shahada, repeating after the man who is not visible in the footage.



The report said the he recited the Islamic creed approximately 18000 feet in the air.

Thousands of people from Middle East alone has seen the video, according to the RT.

Name of the airline and the date on which the the pilot was filmed embracing Islam was not known.