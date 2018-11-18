Reham Khan speaks out over PM Imran Khan's U-turn remarks

LONDON: Reham Kham, former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has said that a man so weak can't even include his own sons on his oath taking ceremony we are expecting him not to take U Turns.



Indirectly commenting on PM Imran Khan's U-turn remarks, Reham Khan tweeted, "A poor man who takes dictation on who to marry, who to divorce, when to smile when to frown."

She added, "A man so weak can't even include his own sons on his oath taking ceremony we are expecting him not to take U Turns? Have a heart."

Reham used hashtag of #MujboorPM.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said a leader who does not take “U-turns” according to the requirements of the situation is not a real leader.

