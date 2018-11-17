President Arif Alvi spends 'precious' time at Lahore mall with family, citizens

LAHORE: President Arif Alvi on Saturday visited a famous mall in Lahore along with his family and interacted with citizens.



The official Twitter handle of the ruling PTI shared a video of President roaming around in a mall of Lahore with his wife on Saturday.

They captioned the tweet with, “President of Pakistan @ArifAlvi among the local people in #MallofLahore without any protocol where he spent his precious time with his family and common people.”

Yesterday, President Arfi Alvi refused to leave Lahore airport till the protocol awaiting him outside was sent back.

“My continuous struggle to keep security but reduce protocol that inconveniences people. Am at Lahore airport and there are 32 cars to escort me waiting outside. Will wait until they are sent away before I move out,”

It was later revealed that the president utilized only five of the 32 cars sent to him for security purposes.