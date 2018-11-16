Sindh govt revises ban on pillion riding

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh Government has revised the previous 10 days ban on pillion riding and issued a fresh notification in this regard.
The revised ban on pillion riding will be effective from 10th Rabi-ul-Awaal to 13th Rabi-ul-Awal in entire Sindh to avoid any untoward incident on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH).
A fresh notification in this regard has been issued by Home Department Sindh on 16th November Friday.
According to the new notification, use of Loud Speakers, carrying/processing of provocative audio/video cassettes/material, provocative speeches and inciting sectarian hatred besides carrying/display of arm and weapons has also been banned for four days during 10th to 13th Rabi-ul-Awwal across the province.
The provincial government under section 144 has also placed ban on all kind of gatherings except Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) and Chup Tazia processions during the said period.
