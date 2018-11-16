close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 16, 2018
Sindh govt revises ban on pillion riding

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov, 18

KARACHI: Sindh Government has revised the previous 10 days ban on pillion riding and issued a fresh notification in this regard.

The revised ban on pillion riding will be effective from 10th Rabi-ul-Awaal to 13th Rabi-ul-Awal in entire Sindh to avoid any untoward incident on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH).

A fresh notification in this regard has been issued by Home Department Sindh on 16th November Friday.

According to the new notification, use of Loud Speakers, carrying/processing of provocative audio/video cassettes/material, provocative speeches and inciting sectarian hatred besides carrying/display of arm and weapons has also been banned for four days during 10th to 13th Rabi-ul-Awwal across the province.

The provincial government under section 144 has also placed ban on all kind of gatherings except Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) and Chup Tazia processions during the said period.

