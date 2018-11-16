Pakistan inaugurates first AstroTurf cricket stadium in Balochistan

CHAMAN: Commander of Pakistan Army's Southern Command, Lt. General Asim Saleem Bajwa on Friday inaugurated country's first Austro Turf cricket stadium in Balochistan's Chaman city.

The commander opened the stadium by playing a shot before handing it over to Cricket Association.

Later on, a friendly match was also played between Chanam 11 and Qilla Abdullah 11 at the ground.

The Austro Turf stadium is the first of its kind in Pakistan where cricket matches will be played, according to Geo News.

As many as three stands have been built for spectators.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Asim Bajwa said the era of progress has started in Balochistan. "Big players will come here," he said .

He assured the Balocistan government of the Pakistan Army's support which he said has worked for peace and development every where in the country.

