Nobody to be allowed to humiliate federal ministers: PM

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that the cabinet has expressed concern over the treatment meted out to federal ministers in the Senate.



Briefing the news persons here on Thursday, Chaudhry quoted the Prime Minister as saying that nobody would be allowed to humiliate the ministers.

He said that Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak has been tasked to look into the issue and present his report.

Fawad questioned how the House can be run without ministers.

He said the ministers have a vital role in House proceedings and added they cannot perform their tasks if the attitude of the chairman did not change.

In his speech in Senate, he did not use unparliamentarily words and he only stated that Rs 42 trillion were given to Baluchistan government in ten years and during past five years opposition parties had been ruling the province, so they should be asked where they had spent the funds.

On the contrary, he said that Mushahidullah Khan used derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister and himself but he was not asked to apologize.

Fawad Hussain said that he had asked the chairman to form a parliamentary committee to probe the alleged embezzlement of Rs 42 trillion development funds given to the Baluchistan government during the last 10 years and on this he was being asked to apologize.

He said it was strange that when the PTI leadership talks about the corruption and rights of the poor, the privilege of the House members is breached but privilege of the masses is never breached by loot and plunder of national resources.

On the issue of National Assembly’s standing committees, he said that the opposition demand of audit of Nawaz Sharif government project by his real brother Shehbaz Sharif was ludicrous and could not be accepted.

He said the PTI stance was based on the principles that it had the right to nominate its chairman till the audit of PML-N era is done, when the audit of PTI projects would come, opposition would be given free hand to appoint chairman of its choice.