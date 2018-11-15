tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan deposited a precious wrist watch gifted to him by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to the Toshakhana.
The wrist watch, reportedly a Chopard, priced more than sixteen million, was gifted to the prime minister by the Saudi Crown Prince during a recent visit to the Kingdom.
According to a report on Imran Khan official Facebook page, the premier could have retained this precious gift by paying 10% of the price but he preferred not to.
A necklace donated by the Turkish First Lady to the flood victims in 2010 triggered controversy when the then PM Yousuf Raza Gilani kept it with himself and returned to the authorities after an inquiry.
The monetary limits upto which the gifts can be retained by the recipients are as follows:-
