Shahid Afridi says his comments on Kashmir being misconstrued by Indian media

LONDON: Former skipper Shahid Khan Afridi has dismissed Indian media reports, saying his comments on Kashmir were being misconstrued by Indian media.



Shahid Afridi took to Twitter after Hindustan Times quoted Afridi as saying, “I say Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir. Don’t give it to India either. Let Kashmir be independent. At least humanity will be alive. Let people not die. Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir. It can’t even manage its four provinces. The big thing is insaaniyat (humanity). People who are dying there, it is painful. Any death, be it from any community, is painful."

Later, Afridi tweeted, "My comments are being misconstrued by Indian media! I'm passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris. Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights."



