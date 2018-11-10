Results for HSC Part 2 announced for Humanities Group in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The results for HSC part 2 annual examinations for Humanities Group (regular) 2018 has been announced on 10th November.
The results of candidates who appeared for intermediate part 2 annual examinations 2018 of Humanities group (regular) have been declared by Board of Intermediate Karachi
Total 14041 candidates appeared in the exams and 4126 passed marking the average 29.39%.
The first position is secured by Hiba Abuzer of BAMM PECHS Govt. The College for Women with 82.55%. Second position is secured by Aisha Rasheed of Sir Syed Govt. Girls College Nazimabad with 81% and 3rd position is secured by Kinza Aijaz of DA Degree College for Women, Phase viii with 80.73%.
