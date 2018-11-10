Results for HSC Part 2 announced for Humanities Group in Karachi

The results for HSC part 2 annual examinations for Humanities Group (regular) 2018 has been announced on 10th November.



The results of candidates who appeared for intermediate part 2 annual examinations 2018 of Humanities group (regular) have been declared by Board of Intermediate Karachi

Total 14041 candidates appeared in the exams and 4126 passed marking the average 29.39%.

The first position is secured by Hiba Abuzer of BAMM PECHS Govt. The College for Women with 82.55%. Second position is secured by Aisha Rasheed of Sir Syed Govt. Girls College Nazimabad with 81% and 3rd position is secured by Kinza Aijaz of DA Degree College for Women, Phase viii with 80.73%.















