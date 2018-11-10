Fri November 09, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
November 10, 2018

Imam-ul-Haq's head injury clouds Pakistan big win


ABU DHABI: Pakistan thrashed  New Zealand  in the second day-night international in Abu Dhabi on Friday but the team’s six-wicket victory over the Black Caps muted by the fact that Imam-ul-Haq left the ground with a head injury when he was on 16.

Imam-ul-Haq was forced to retire after a short delivery from fast bowler Lockie Ferguson hit the grille of his helmet, making him dizzy before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance. Pakistan were on 54/0 when he was retired hurt.

Soon after the sad incident, the team management said Imam will undergo CT scans and will be kept in  observation for the next 48 hours.

On the pitch, pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi recorded his career best bowling while opener Fakhar Zaman hit a half century to help Pakistan to a series-levelling victory.

Shaheen´s 4-38 kept New Zealand down to 209-9 in their 50 overs before Zaman returned to form with a run-a-ball 88 for his seventh fifty to guide Pakistan to their target for the loss of four wickets in 40.3 overs.

With the win Pakistan broke a four-year losing streak of 12 consecutive one-day internationals against the Black Caps, starting with a 3-2 defeat in the UAE in 2014.

