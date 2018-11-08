Thu November 08, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Eddie Redmayne addresses controversy around Dumbldore's sexuality getting 'airbrushed'

Amidst the controversy the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was surrounded in regarding the apparent ‘airbrushing’ of a character’s sexuality, star of the film Eddie Reddmayne has stepped forward addressing the out-pour.

The 36-year-old Oscar-winning actor thinks the world is evolving for the LGBTQ + community but some prejudices still carry the day all over the world.

The comments came in light on the controversy the film was recently tangled in after director David Yates asserted that the sexuality of Albus Dumbledore, -the headmaster at Hogwarts, saying it would not ‘get explicitly’ addressed.

The remark sparked massive outrage among Potterheads asserting the sexuality of Dumbledore is getting ‘airbrushed.’

Upon the backlash, Redmayne who plays the role of Newt Scamander in the film stated during a promotional program of the film: “The progress within the LGBTQ community internationally has been at different stages in different countries in different parts of the world.”

“And there is still quite a lot of prejudice against many people within that community all over the world, in this country and in my country (UK). But that is certainly not for J.K. Rowling,” he went on to say.

“Rowling has said that Dumbledore is gay and that was controversy because David said that it will not be explicitly shown. You don’t see them kiss in the film. But it is very clear that they have… You see extraordinary intimacy and love in a brief moment,” he stated further.

