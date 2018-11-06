Summit Bank reassures customers of enhanced security after major hack

Karachi – As a wave of recent cyber security attack and frauds exposed the banking sector to vulnerability and concerns, Summit Bank assured its esteemed customers that the bank held all the customer accounts in complete safety and security.



"Summit Bank has been operating normally and securely without facing any cyber threats and there has been no online or card data breach," it said in a statement.

"The bank is vigilant in monitoring its online banking services and implementing effective security measures to safeguard its valuable customers."

The statement came after Federal Investigation Agency disclosed that the data of major Pakistani banks have been hacked.

According to FIA Cyber Crimes Director (retd) Capt Mohammad Shoaib, the banks have not shared the details with the authorities, however, the investigations conducted by the agency confirmed the incidents of data theft of 'almost all' banks.



Over 100 cases have been registered and the investigations are underway, he added. The FIA has also convened a meeting of banks' chiefs in this regard, Capt Shoaib told Geo News.



The official said that the hacking operation was executed from outside Pakistan. He, however, did not disclose names of the banks affected.

A separate report in Daily Jang today revealed that the ATM fraud scam has targeted hundreds of account holders and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only more than 200 people lost millions of rupees from their accounts.

Former chief scientist of Khan Research Laboratories, Dr Yousuf Khilji, in an application to the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday has claimed that someone had fraudulently withdrawn Rs3m from his account within 17 hours.

At least six Pakistani banks suspended usage of their debit cards outside the country after BankIslami suffered a cyber attack late last month that siphoned off Rs2.6 million to the dismay of its unsuspecting consumers, people in the know told The News on Saturday.

They said six banks have so far stopped the facility of debit cards in overseas markets.

Abid Qamar, chief spokesman of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) told the newspaper that banks took various measures to protect their information technology systems from cyber attack following the central bank’s instructions.