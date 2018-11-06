Two Kashmiri youth martyred in Shopian

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred two Kashmiri youth in their fresh act of state terrorism in Shopian district of occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.



The troops killed the youth identified as Muhammad Idrees Sultan and Amir Hussain Rathar during a cordon and search operation in Safanagri area of the district.

The operation was going on in the valley, according to Kashmir Media Service.