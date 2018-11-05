Mon November 05, 2018
World

AFP
November 5, 2018

US to exempt China, India, Japan from Iran oil sanctions: Pompeo

Washington: The United States will exempt China, India and Japan from oil sanctions on Iran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday, while vowing to be "relentless" in pressuring Tehran.

Pompeo listed eight countries that will enjoy temporary waivers from a ban on all oil transactions with Iran: China, India, Italy, Greece, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey.

