Bollywood film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ gets NOC for release in Punjab

LAHORE: Bollywood film 'Thugs of Hindostan', directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is expected to be another blockbuster Bollywood movie of 2018 as elegant costumes and twisted plots along with Amitabh Bachchan, Amir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh as its lead actors, and it promises to present something different to its audiences.

The movie has cleared its path for release by The Punjab Film Censor Board (PFCB) at various cinema houses in Punjab for its November 8 release. The board issued a universal certificate as no objectionable content was found within the film. An uncut version of the Thugs of Hindostan will be released in Punjab.

The stakeholders are expecting that the movie would cross the box-office over Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. The upcoming thriller has its promotional campaigns going on since the last two weeks and distributors are much positive about releasing the movie in a large number of cinemas across the country.



A meeting of the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) will be held today while the Sindh Film Censor Board will hold its meeting tomorrow in order to pass the movie for release. The movie still has to wait for the clearance certificate by other boards. According to a senior Distributors Club official, the movie is expected to be screened at 105 theaters across Pakistan including both the modern and the traditional cinemas.



Amir Khan is renowned for his perfection as he commits himself truly and solely in his every performance. He is still ahead of Shahrukh Khan and Salman as the highest –grossing Bollywood star with PK and Dangal as still a super hit in the top slots of movie ratings. The actor is famous to push the limits with the promise to deliver his best performance. The actor’s collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan will be huge for its audiences.

The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.