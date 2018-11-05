Sun November 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
Five-point pact ends dharna

Five-point pact ends dharna
'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Maulana Samiul Haq slain
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

World

REUTERS
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saudi king to make week-long domestic tour

RIYADH:  Saudi Arabia´s King Salman will embark on a week-long domestic tour on Tuesday as the absolute monarchy faces its worst political crisis in a generation over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

It is the first such trip for the 82-year-old king since he acceded to the throne of the world´s top oil exporter in 2015, according to local media, which reported expected stops in the provinces of Qassim and Hail, both northwest of Riyadh.

Online news site Sabq said the king would launch health, education and infrastructure projects, but few other details were immediately available.

The tour comes as Saudi Arabia faces an international outcry over Khashoggi´s murder a month ago in its consulate in Istanbul.

It was not immediately clear if the king´s powerful son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, would be participating in the tour.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Skin cancer deaths rates soar, mostly for men: study

Skin cancer deaths rates soar, mostly for men: study
Death toll from Italy storms surges past 30

Death toll from Italy storms surges past 30
Erdogan warns 'sea bandits' over Cyprus energy exploration

Erdogan warns 'sea bandits' over Cyprus energy exploration
Sri Lanka Tamils push parliament to end crisis

Sri Lanka Tamils push parliament to end crisis
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Are we smelling a Spice Girls reunion, without Victoria Beckham?

Are we smelling a Spice Girls reunion, without Victoria Beckham?

Photos & Videos

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?