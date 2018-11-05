Saudi king to make week-long domestic tour

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia´s King Salman will embark on a week-long domestic tour on Tuesday as the absolute monarchy faces its worst political crisis in a generation over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



It is the first such trip for the 82-year-old king since he acceded to the throne of the world´s top oil exporter in 2015, according to local media, which reported expected stops in the provinces of Qassim and Hail, both northwest of Riyadh.

Online news site Sabq said the king would launch health, education and infrastructure projects, but few other details were immediately available.

The tour comes as Saudi Arabia faces an international outcry over Khashoggi´s murder a month ago in its consulate in Istanbul.

It was not immediately clear if the king´s powerful son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, would be participating in the tour.