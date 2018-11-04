Sun November 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Five-point pact ends dharna

Five-point pact ends dharna
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Maulana Samiul Haq slain
With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

World

AFP
November 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India minister turns on own party over killing of man-eating tiger

New Delhi: An Indian cabinet minister accused a party colleague Sunday of ordering the "ghastly murder" of a tiger and vowed legal action after the man-eating animal was shot in the country´s west.

The big cat blamed for killing more than a dozen people was shot dead Friday night after a months-long search, capping one of India´s most high-profile tiger hunts in decades.

But the shooting in the forests of Maharashtra state sparked immediate controversy and allegations the kill was unethical and illegal.

Maneka Gandhi, a staunch animal activist and part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s cabinet, accused the state forest minister of hiring a "trigger-happy shooter" to slay the tiger.

"It is nothing but a straight case of crime", said Gandhi, a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), describing the shooting as a "ghastly murder".

"I am definitely going to take up this case of utter lack of empathy for animals as a test case. Legally, criminally as well as politically," she posted on Twitter.

She accused the state´s forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar -- also from the BJP -- of ignoring appeals to call off the hunt for the tiger known officially as T1 and popularly as Avni.

The Supreme Court had issued a hunting order for T1 in September, ruling that she could be killed if tranquilizers failed.

Several appeals were made against the death sentence.

Forestry officials acknowledged to Indian media that no vet was present during the hunt, as required by the Supreme Court order.

The Indian branch of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said the tiger slaughter was about "satisfying a hunter´s lust for blood".

The big cat was blamed for 13 deaths since June 2016 but animal activists said she was trying to protect her young.

A team of more than 150 people had spent months searching for T1, using a paraglider and dozens of infrared cameras while sharpshooters had ridden on the backs of elephants.

T1 was shot by Asghar Ali Khan, son of India´s most famous hunter Nawab Shafath Ali Khan, who was meant to be leading the hunt but was not present Friday night.

The senior Khan defended his son´s actions as "a reflex action of self-defence" as the tiger turned on the hunting party after being struck by a tranquilizer dart.

India has launched a major campaign to boost tiger numbers. At the last tiger census in 2014 the number had risen to more than 2,200 from a low of less than 1,500.

But urban spread as the population of 1.25 billion grows has increasingly eaten into the territory of wild animals.

Endangered elephants and tigers kill on average one person a day, according to government figures.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

UN says war-torn Yemen ´living hell´ for children

UN says war-torn Yemen ´living hell´ for children
North Korea slams sex abuse report

North Korea slams sex abuse report
Iran marks US embassy siege on eve of sanctions

Iran marks US embassy siege on eve of sanctions
Four persons missing under avalanche at Sheshikoh valley

Four persons missing under avalanche at Sheshikoh valley
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Are we smelling a Spice Girls reunion, without Victoria Beckham?

Are we smelling a Spice Girls reunion, without Victoria Beckham?

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?