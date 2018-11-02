Fri November 02, 2018
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

Aasia may fly abroad today

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Protesters warned before operation

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

The PTI’s encounter with reality

Sports

AFP
November 2, 2018

Football Legend Maradona’s bronze statue unveiled in Argentina

A bronze statue of legendary footballer Diego Maradona was unveiled on Wednesday celebrating his 58th birthday in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The statue is the recreation of his legendary goal against England that got voted the best of 20th century.

Sculptor Jorge Martinez said that "goal that all Argentines shouted" was the inspiration for his Maradona statue.

"It was a milestone for Argentina's history," he said.

Maradona’s birthday was on October 30 but the ceremony got one day delayed due to rain. The 9 foot tall statue is located near the Argentinos Junior Club Stadium in Buenos Aires where the player made his career debut in 1976.

In 1986, Maradona captained Argentina to win the World Cup title where he scored two memorable goals of the history.

