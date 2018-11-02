Football Legend Maradona’s bronze statue unveiled in Argentina

A bronze statue of legendary footballer Diego Maradona was unveiled on Wednesday celebrating his 58th birthday in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The statue is the recreation of his legendary goal against England that got voted the best of 20th century.

Sculptor Jorge Martinez said that "goal that all Argentines shouted" was the inspiration for his Maradona statue.

"It was a milestone for Argentina's history," he said.

Maradona’s birthday was on October 30 but the ceremony got one day delayed due to rain. The 9 foot tall statue is located near the Argentinos Junior Club Stadium in Buenos Aires where the player made his career debut in 1976.

In 1986, Maradona captained Argentina to win the World Cup title where he scored two memorable goals of the history.