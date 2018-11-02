Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation

Sports

REUTERS
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dhoni 'very integral' part of team, says captain Kohli

MUMBAI: India captain Virat Kohli has said Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to play a key role in their limited-overs team despite the wicketkeeper-batsman being omitted for upcoming Twenty20 matches against West Indies and Australia.

India’s chief selector MSK Prasad said Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik had been drafted in for six T20s this month as the side look to identify a backup wicketkeeper to Dhoni.

While the decision to omit Dhoni raised questions about the long-serving wicketkeeper’s future in the shortest format of the game, Prasad said the 37-year-old was merely being rested.

Kohli, speaking to reporters on Thursday after his side secured a 3-1 victory over West Indies in their five-match one-day international series, gave short shrift to questions regarding Dhoni’s future.

“I think the selector has already addressed this if I’m not wrong,” he said.

“And he’s been spoken to firstly... So, I don’t see any reason why I should be sitting here and explaining that. I think the selector has come out and explained exactly what happened.

“I think people are putting too much variables into this situation, which is not the case I can assure you of that,” Kohli said.

By sitting out the T20s, Dhoni was giving an opportunity to younger players to get much-needed experience, Kohli said.

“He’s still a very integral part of this team and he just feels that in the T20 format, someone like Rishabh can get more chances,” he added.

“It has got nothing to do with anything that other people are thinking and I, as captain, can certainly assure you of that.”

Dhoni announced his sudden retirement from test cricket midway through an Australia series in 2014, with the Boxing Day match in Melbourne being the last of his 90 appearances in the longer format.

He has continued to compete in limited-overs internationals but local media have questioned whether he will be around for next year’s one-day World Cup in England and Wales when Dhoni will be 38.

He remains supremely fit and his glove work is still of the highest quality but opinion is divided over whether age has diminished his batting.

Dhoni was once considered India’s best finisher and no target was deemed out of reach with the boundary-hitting right-hander at the crease. He has scored 1,487 runs from 93 T20 internationals, at a strike-rate of over 127.

Pant, 21, has been making his mark with the bat and selectors could be planning ahead for not only next year’s World Cup but the World Twenty20 the following year in Australia.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Pakistan ODI squad named for New Zealand series

Pakistan ODI squad named for New Zealand series
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20: Live Cricket Score

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20: Live Cricket Score
Man United can reach Premier League top four, says Mourinho

Man United can reach Premier League top four, says Mourinho
It´s over: Bolt´s Australian football dream collapses

It´s over: Bolt´s Australian football dream collapses
Load More load more

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
Armeena Rana Khan lands in Jordan to help Syrian refugees

Armeena Rana Khan lands in Jordan to help Syrian refugees

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja