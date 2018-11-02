Fri November 02, 2018
Web Desk
November 2, 2018

State’s restraint should not be misconstrued as weakness: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: In response to the ongoing protests across the country, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that government’s leniency should not be considered as its weakness.

In his latest tweet, the minister said that the overall law and order situation in the country is under control, adding that it is in the best interest of the nation to abide by the law and act as per the Constitution. He said that the government will perform its duty.

Fawad further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully aware of the prevailing situation in the country and being updated accordingly with the development on the issue.

His remarks came after the government's  attempts to reach an amicable solution with the protesting religio-political parties.

It is pertinent to note that the nationwide protests continued on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal on Thursday. The demonstrators were protesting against the court’s decision to free Asia Bibi.

On Thursday, the government had decided to negotiate with the protesting religio-political parties as Prime Minister Imran Khan formed a committee, comprising Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, in this regard.

