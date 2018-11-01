Thu November 01, 2018
November 1, 2018

Four-day WMO Business Conference 2018 kicks off

Vice President World Memon Organization Global Youth Wing & CEO Hashmanis Group of Hospitals Arsalan Hashmani addressing a session on information and technology held as part of WMO Business Conference 2018 in Karachi.
 

KARACHI: A four-day Business Conference “Changing Global Economy – The Pakistan Opportunity” under the aegis of World Memon Organisation (WMO) kicked off on Thursday.

 Multiple sessions were held on different topics of current affairs, business environment, new business ideas, new ventures, success stories etc.

Speaking on this occasion,  Vice President WMO Global Youth Wing and CEO Hashmanis Group of Hospitals Arsalan Hashmani called the WMO business conference the annual focal point for the many successful, affluent and influential businessmen, entrepreneurs and professionals. 

"With a delegate list of over 400 may arriving from around the globe for this event, it is a unique opportunity for Pakistan to provide advice, guidance and incentives to attract local and foreign investment that the Memon community is capable of,

"We all want to see a successful Pakistan in our lifetimes and we seize the opportunity at this business to improve our understanding and confidence in Pakistan and look forward to a future of success,"  he said.

Arsalan Hashmani highlighted importance of information technology in the changing world and stressed that more and more people should get them well versed with this technology to promote their businesses. 

"Government should provide more relief and opportunities so this industry could also compete at world level", the youngest CEO of a hospital in Pakistan urged.

The conference hosted by Pakistan Chapter of WMO will continue till November 04 at various locations of the city.

