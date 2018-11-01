Thu November 01, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 1, 2018

I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

In spite of being part of Hollywood since the young age of 12, Natalie Portman reveals that it wasn’t until the birth of the Time’s Up movement that she found friendship in other women of the industry.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 37-year-old actor spoke of her experiences in the industry being isolating due to her lack of friendships with other women in Hollywood.

"I've been working for 25 years. I've never had friendships in my industry until now," she stated.

"It's made us come together. We're actively gathering. Just the power of us getting to know other women in our own industry and sharing information that can help us be safer, more productive, more successful," she added further.

In reference to Harvey Weinstein getting accused of sexual harassment, Portman revealed that subsequent to the news, she had tried to maintain her distance with him as she had been hearing rumors about his misconduct over the years.

She went on to comment: "We're in a culture where it is regular for men to behave badly and for women to be hurt. But it is a complete shift because all of us were like, 'Oh, God, he's a bad dude,' and now it's 'No, this is abusive behavior—not just a bad dude.'" 

