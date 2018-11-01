Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali has announced retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket.
Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Thuraday, Azhar Ali said, “I am retiring from ODI on personal reasons and the decision is made after thorough deliberations.”
However, Azhar said he would continue playing Test cricket.
