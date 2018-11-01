Uzbekistan FM Abdulaziz Kamilov arrives in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov arrived in the capital on Thursday for a one-day visit to the country.

As informed by the foreign office spokesperson, the Uzbek FM will have a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi succeeded by delegation-level talks, reported Radio Pakistan.

Kamilov is also expected to call on PM Imran Khan.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy favourable bilateral relations based on mutual trust and understanding.

A day earlier, PM Imran and FM Qureshi also met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Khonsari to discuss relations between the two countries and matters of mutual interest.