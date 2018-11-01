Uzbekistan FM Abdulaziz Kamilov arrives in Islamabad today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov arrived in the capital on Thursday for a one-day visit to the country.
As informed by the foreign office spokesperson, the Uzbek FM will have a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi succeeded by delegation-level talks, reported Radio Pakistan.
Kamilov is also expected to call on PM Imran Khan.
Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy favourable bilateral relations based on mutual trust and understanding.
A day earlier, PM Imran and FM Qureshi also met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Khonsari to discuss relations between the two countries and matters of mutual interest.
