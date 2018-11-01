Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"
Schools to remain closed on Thursday: PSA

Schools to remain closed on Thursday: PSA

Sports

AFP
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan urged by Engineer to restore India-Pakistan Test links

LONDON: India great Farokh Engineer has called on former Pakistan captain turned Prime Minister Imran Khan to use his political clout to help restore Test match links between the border rivals.

Despite wild enthusiasm about cricket in both nations, the two have not met in a five-day Test match since they played out a draw in Bangalore in 2007.

Bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan have been frozen amid political tensions and they only play each other in multi-nation events such as the World Cup.

Imran Khan, one of the outstanding all-round cricketers of his generation, became Prime Minister earlier this year and Engineer believes he now has the authority to break the impasse.

"Imran Khan, he is the prime minister now. Hopefully India and Pakistan will start a dialogue," Engineer, a brilliant wicket-keeper, told the inaugural Ranji Memorial Public Conversation on Cricket in London this week.

"They should be playing Test cricket against each other because it will do Pakistan cricket, their economy, a world of good. But you hear about border skirmishes and this and that. They´ve got to have dialogue."

"Unfortunately, the Indian government controls the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) or they (the BCCI) have been using that as an excuse. As a cricketer, I would love India to play Pakistan or vice versa. But it is a question of convincing the political leaders."

"Basically we are the same people. Both countries have extremely talented cricketers and I, for one, would love to see that happen but unfortunately the brakes are on," Engineer lamented.

Pakistan´s position has been complicated by the fact that since a 2009 attack by armed militants on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore, most major cricket nations have refused to tour on security grounds, with Pakistan forced to play the bulk of their ´home´ matches in the United Arab Emirates.

 Security fears

"Pakistan have been deprived, we play no Test cricket in Pakistan because of security reasons," said former Pakistan batsman Mushtaq Mohammad, who was on the same panel.

"We´d love India to come to Pakistan, that would be a real boost. We´d love England to come, Australia. We play our ´home´ series away from home, which is a very sad episode," added Mushtaq, who played international cricket alongside Imran.

"In spite of that Pakistan has managed to produce good results, both ´home´ and away," Mushtaq added at an event staged by the State Bank of India UK.

But leading Indian journalist Ashis Ray, the panel chairman, said the proposed ICC World Test Championship, due to start next year, offered hope that India and Pakistan would be compelled to play each other in the five-day format just as they will be when they meet in Manchester in June during the 50-over World Cup.

"A World Test Championship, which would in essence be an ICC event, there cannot be an objection from either government, like the World Cup, to disallow the appeals to play against each other," said Ray.

"As of now it´s a bilateral event, an India-Pakistan Test series....Today the objection is that the BCCI says that the Ministry of External Affairs, which is India´s Foreign Office, does not permit the Indian team to play Pakistan," Ray added.

"But when it comes to the World Cup next summer, India and Pakistan will play at Old Trafford, so that objection goes away."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Embattled Cricket Australia chairman Peever quits

Embattled Cricket Australia chairman Peever quits
Son of Pakistani great Qadir wants to play for Australia

Son of Pakistani great Qadir wants to play for Australia
Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot

Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
Load More load more

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia
Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot

Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot
Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Photos & Videos

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel
Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake