Thu November 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 1, 2018

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

KARACHI: Two people were killed  nine others sustained   injuries following armed clash between two groups in new Karachi late on Wednesday.

According to details, all the dead and injured were immediately rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The law enforcers cordoned off the area and launched the investigation into the matter.

