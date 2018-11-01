Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Two people were killed nine others sustained injuries following armed clash between two groups in new Karachi late on Wednesday.
According to details, all the dead and injured were immediately rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
The law enforcers cordoned off the area and launched the investigation into the matter.
