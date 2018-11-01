Wed October 31, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
November 1, 2018

Share

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20


ABU DHABI: The Scoreboard of the first of three-T20 International series between Pakistan and New Zealand at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat first in the first  T20I. Green shirts thrashed Kiwis by 2 runs in  a thrilling competition   to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sarfaraz-led Pakistan team set a target of 149 for Kiwis. Chasing a decent target New Zealand failed 2 runs short to 146 for 6 in twenty overs.

Mohammad Hafeez brilliantly smashed 45 off 36 balls to be declared as man of the match in the first T20. while Sarfaraz also contributed an important 34 runs.

SCOREBOARD

===============================================================

Pakistan

---------------------------------------------------------------

Babar Azam c Seifert b Milne     7

Sahibzada Farhan c Munro b Patel 1

Asif Ali c Phillips b de Grandhomme 24

Mohammad Hafeez c Southee b Milne 45

Sarfraz Ahmed c Anderson b Sodhi 34

Shoaib Malik run out 8

Faheem Ashraf not out 10

Imad Wasim not out 14

===============================================================

Extras: (lb2, w3) 5

---------------------------------------------------------------

Total: (For six wkts; 20 overs) 148

===============================================================

Did not bat: Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Azam), 2-10 (Farhan), 3-77 (Hafeez), 4-93 (Ali), 5-121 (Sarfraz), 6-123 (Malik)

===============================================================

New Zealand

---------------------------------------------------------------

C. Munro c Asif b Shadab 58

G. Phillips b Hasan 12

K. Williamson c and b Wasim 11

C. de Grandhomme run out 6

R. Taylor not out 42

C. Anderson c Malik b Hasan 9

T. Seifert b Hasan 0

T. Southee not out 5

===============================================================

Extras: (lb2, w1) 3

---------------------------------------------------------------

Total: (for six wkts; 20 overs) 146

===============================================================

Did not bat: A. Milne, I. Sodhi, Ajaz Patel

Fall of wickets: 1-50 (Phillips), 2-79 (Munro), 3-84 (Munro), 4-89 (Grandhomme), 5-123 (Anderson), 6-132 (Seifert)

===============================================================

Bowling: New Zealand

===============================================================

Patel 4-0-27-1

Southee 4-0-30-0

Milne 4-0-28-2 (1w)

Grandhomme 3-0-24-1 (1w)

Sodhi 4-0-24-1 (1w)

Munro 1-0-13-0,

===============================================================

Bowling: Pakistan

===============================================================

Wasim 4-0-26-1

Ashraf 2-0-15-0

Hasan 4-0-35-3

Hafeez 3-0-13-0

Shadab 4-0-26-1

Shaheen 3-0-29-0

===============================================================

Result: Pakistan won by two runs

Man of The Match: Mohammad Hafeez

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Shozab Raza (Pak) and Asif Yaqoob (Pak)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz(Pak)

Match referee: Javagal Srniath (IND)

Comments

