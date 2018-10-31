Thai cave to be turned into tourist attraction after soccer boys miraculous rescue

BANGKOK: The cave in northern Thailand where 12 young footballers and their coach had been trapped and miraculously rescued in July will be turned into a world-class tourist attraction, a government official said Wednesday.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Surasak Kanchanarat confirmed on Tuesday the government had approved a project to upgrade Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non mountain park in Chiang Rai province into a national park and world-class tourist attraction.

A museum will be built in the cave's neighborhood to showcase the rescue mission that brought the footballers to safety from the flooded cave, where they had been trapped for 18 days, according to the minister.

The cave had been visited by some 4,000 people daily following the rescue mission joined by foreign volunteers and Navy Seal divers.

A mountainous route will be suitably provided for cyclists to visit the cave.