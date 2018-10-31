Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

World

AFP
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Thai cave to be turned into tourist attraction after soccer boys miraculous rescue

Rescuers work on a plan to extract 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave, Chiang Rai province, Thailand.
1

BANGKOK: The cave in northern Thailand where 12 young footballers and their coach had been trapped and miraculously rescued in July will be turned into a world-class tourist attraction, a government official said Wednesday.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Surasak Kanchanarat confirmed on Tuesday the government had approved a project to upgrade Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non mountain park in Chiang Rai province into a national park and world-class tourist attraction.

A museum will be built in the cave's neighborhood to showcase the rescue mission that brought the footballers to safety from the flooded cave, where they had been trapped for 18 days, according to the minister.

The cave had been visited by some 4,000 people daily following the rescue mission joined by foreign volunteers and Navy Seal divers.

A mountainous route will be suitably provided for cyclists to visit the cave.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Sri Lanka Attorney General refuses to endorse sacking of PM

Sri Lanka Attorney General refuses to endorse sacking of PM
Britain´s Prince Harry marks last day of Pacific tour with song in Maori language

Britain´s Prince Harry marks last day of Pacific tour with song in Maori language
US voters poised to elect 2 Muslim women to Congress

US voters poised to elect 2 Muslim women to Congress
Jamal Khashoggi strangled and 'cut into pieces' in consulate: Turkish prosecutor

Jamal Khashoggi strangled and 'cut into pieces' in consulate: Turkish prosecutor
Load More load more

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Mahira Khan shares Princess Diana’s sleeping pic on Instagram

Mahira Khan shares Princess Diana’s sleeping pic on Instagram

Photos & Videos

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel
Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake