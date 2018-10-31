Wed October 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 31, 2018

PM Imran Khan will address the nation shortly: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation shortly,  Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Tuesday. 

This comes hours after the acquittal of Asia Bibi  by the Supreme Court in a blasphemy case sparked nationwide protests by supporters of Tehreek-e-Labain Pakistan (TLP). 

Bibi, a Catholic mother of five, was sentenced to death by a trial court in Novembe 2014 on charges of making derogatory remarks about Holy Prophet (PBUH). Four years later, her appeal was also rejected by the Lahore High Court. 

She then filed an appeal in the Supreme Court which held a single day hearing on October 8 and reserved its verdict. 

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar today delivered a landmark judgment, acquitting Bibi of charges of blasphemy. 

The apex court set aside her conviction and ordered her immediate release from prison. 

Shortly after the verdict, TLP supporters and activists took to the streets across Pakistan, burned tyres and blocked major roads. 

There is no word from any government official about the law and order situation in the country. 

According to sources, the prime minister will take the nation into confidence about Bibi's verdict and his upcoming visit to China. 

