Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Business

Web Desk
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CPEC’s scope to be expanded for greater economic benefits: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Adul Razak Dawood Wednesday said the government was committed to expand the scope of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to achieve more economic benefits from this mega project.

The CPEC would prove to be a great opportunity for transforming the country’s economy for industrial growth and also generate economic activities for providing employment opportunities in all areas of the country, he told APP here on Wednesday.

The adviser said Pakistan would further develop and flourish after completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the upcoming visit of Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Imran Khan to China was aimed at extending the cooperation in industries, Agriculture, engineering and Information Technology.

"Pakistan and China are the time tested friends who have a longstanding trade ties and these ties have further strengthened after implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)," he said.

"We have made a comprehensive homework with regard to meetings to be held during the upcoming visit of Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Imran Khan to China."

Dawood said Pakistan was hopeful regarding success of the upcoming visit.

Replying to a question, he said the government was introducing new reforms in all sectors for socio economic development of the country.

He said Pakistan was also working on the revival of industries sector, adding enhancing country's export volume was the government's top priority as the economy could not be stabilized without ensuring boost in exports.

The adviser said in the days to come, Pakistan would emerge in the list of developed countries of the world and assured that the government would fully facilitate the Chinese businessmen and other nationals working in Pakistan.

He said it was need of the hour to promote Pakistani products abroad in an effective manner in order to increase foreign exchange reserves and steer the country out of the economic crunch.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

Oil prices fall as economic outlook deteriorates: Kemp

Oil prices fall as economic outlook deteriorates: Kemp
PM to address Shanghai Pakistan Trade and Investment Forum

PM to address Shanghai Pakistan Trade and Investment Forum
PM Imran Khan among leaders from 18 countries to attend China import fair

PM Imran Khan among leaders from 18 countries to attend China import fair
China gears up to host world's 1st import expo

China gears up to host world's 1st import expo
Load More load more

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Leaked picture of baby Mirza-Malik cracks up daddy Shoaib Malik

Leaked picture of baby Mirza-Malik cracks up daddy Shoaib Malik

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport