CPEC’s scope to be expanded for greater economic benefits: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Adul Razak Dawood Wednesday said the government was committed to expand the scope of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to achieve more economic benefits from this mega project.



The CPEC would prove to be a great opportunity for transforming the country’s economy for industrial growth and also generate economic activities for providing employment opportunities in all areas of the country, he told APP here on Wednesday.

The adviser said Pakistan would further develop and flourish after completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the upcoming visit of Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Imran Khan to China was aimed at extending the cooperation in industries, Agriculture, engineering and Information Technology.

"Pakistan and China are the time tested friends who have a longstanding trade ties and these ties have further strengthened after implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)," he said.

"We have made a comprehensive homework with regard to meetings to be held during the upcoming visit of Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Imran Khan to China."

Dawood said Pakistan was hopeful regarding success of the upcoming visit.

Replying to a question, he said the government was introducing new reforms in all sectors for socio economic development of the country.

He said Pakistan was also working on the revival of industries sector, adding enhancing country's export volume was the government's top priority as the economy could not be stabilized without ensuring boost in exports.

The adviser said in the days to come, Pakistan would emerge in the list of developed countries of the world and assured that the government would fully facilitate the Chinese businessmen and other nationals working in Pakistan.

He said it was need of the hour to promote Pakistani products abroad in an effective manner in order to increase foreign exchange reserves and steer the country out of the economic crunch.