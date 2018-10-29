China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

ISLAMABAD: A private transport company will be launching China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) bus service on Saturday, November 03.



This Pakistan-China bus service will foster the good ties between China and Pakistan, said the CEO of the company, Radio Pakistan reported.

The bus route will be from Lahore to Kashgar (China), engaging people into astonishing and eye-catching views of Northern areas of Pakistan on the journey.

The 30-hour road trip will cost Rs 13,000 for one-way and Rs 23,000 for return ticket.

People have already started to book their seats for this exciting journey.