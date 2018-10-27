Saudi consulate delegate challaned for using car without number plate

KARACHI: A Saudi consulate employee was challaned by a traffic warden for using a car without any number plates and untied seat belt.



Despite several calls from Consulate's high-hands, the traffic policeman refused to spare the Saudi consulate employee without a challan.

According to traffic police source, the vehicle was stopped during a regular spot-check where the traffic policeman deployed at a red-zone area in Karachi noticed a luxury car without any number plates on it.

On inquiry, the vehicle was found to be registered under CC-5202 after the person behind the wheel took out the number plates from inside the car, traffic section officer Muhammad Nawaz Siyal said.

However, the traffic police fined the person, identified as Ghulam Nawaz, with Rs520 challan on grounds of violating the rule as well as not wearing the seat belt.