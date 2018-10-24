Wed October 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

China launches new rail, road cargo linking Lanzhou with Islamabad

A train carrying 30 carriages of mechanical equipment, auto parts and daily necessities is seen at a logistics center in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Oct 23, 2018.

LANZHOU: China has launched a new rail and road cargo service linking Lanzhou, capital of northwest China’s Gansu Province, with Islamabad in Pakistan, China Daily reported.

The first train carrying 30 carriages of mechanical equipment, auto parts and daily necessities left a logistics center yesterday in Lanzhou, bound for Kashgar in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The goods will then be transported to Islamabad by a highway, China’s state-run media reported on Wednesday.

According to Luo Zhe, deputy director with the management committee of the International Land Port of Gansu (Lanzhou), the 4,500-km trip will take 13 days, around 15 days less than the traditional sea route.

This was the second freight train service launched by Gansu to south Asia.

In 2016, a rail and road cargo service opened between Lanzhou and Kathmandu, Nepal.

“I hope the new rail and road cargo service can set a good example for cooperation between China and Pakistan and encourage more countries and regions to join the Belt and Road Initiative,” Luo said.

